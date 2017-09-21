News South Africans rally behind Makhosi Khoza

South Africans showered former ANC Member of Parliament, Dr Makhosi Khoza, with support on social media platforms after she announced her departure from the ruling party.

“This is no longer the ANC I joined and know. It is an alien disguised by a brand,” said Khoza.

“I, therefore, want to say goodbye new, alien and corrupt ANC. I quit.”

Khoza was heavily criticised by some ANC members for speaking out publicly against President Jacob Zuma.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa alleged that Khoza had “uncontrollable personal ambitions to become a minister” and that she felt betrayed.

He told the SABC that Khoza was only relevant while she was in the ANC “but we’ll wait for her resignation letter”.

Opposition parties also weighed in on Khoza’s resignation.

With ANC you either quit due to corruption. Or you get expelled due to corruption. Or you get killed due to corruption. #MakhosiKhoza — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 21, 2017

“Her decision to leave the ruling party is further proof from one of its own members, that the ANC cannot self correct,” said the DA.



South Africans took to Twitter and rallied behind Khoza:



You have served your membership for as long as you could, all the best 100% behind you — Ntokozo Tk Mqadi (@uzinyo_bulala) September 21, 2017





Dear Dr #MakhosiKhoza,



Thank you for fighting against corruption, intimidation and the patriarchy.



You are a true leader ??????? — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) September 21, 2017

What a leadership. Wherever she goes, I hope she and her family are at peace #MakhosiKhoza — Simamkele Dlakavu (@simamkeleD) September 21, 2017

#MakhosiKhoza was a good and engaging Public Representative, and it's sad she has to leave due to the alien, nasty and corrupt organization. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 21, 2017

You are a courageous and brave woman of character. I as a South African stand with you and embrace you, your strength and your integrity ?? — Sandi Pitchers Keel (@sandidakar) September 21, 2017