AbaThembu king Dalindyebo blames the world

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is now blaming government for setting him up in conflict against his son, acting king Azenathi, in the battle for the throne of the Thembu nation.

Dalindyebo is alleging that the government has reneged on the agreement it had reached with him. According to the king, the agreement had stipulated that he would be allowed back to lead his people.

In a statement read by his spokesperson, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, this week, Dalindyebo said that prior to his release, he had asked the offices of President Cyril Ramaphosa and of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to source a resignation letter from Azenathi in order to avoid confrontation.

The letter had not been forthcoming.

In addition, the king said, as part of his parole conditions, the parole board visited his home at Bumbane Great Place, near Mthatha, to ensure that it was safe and proper for him to move in.

“That happened before I was released. I asked them to ask my son [Azenathi] and his family to make space for me before I arrived. I did so because he was there without my permission.



“Among other things, I asked the office of the president of the republic of South Africa, through his relevant departments, including the premier of the Eastern Cape, to source a letter of resignation from the acting king in preparation for my takeover,” he said.

Dalindyebo said he made the request in order to avoid a confrontation with his son.

The king said he did not want a situation where there was going to be an exchange of words between him and Azenathi regarding his acting period of reign, which Dalindyebo had never approved.

In the early hours of March 13, a confrontation did happen when the king stormed the Bumbane Great Place while Azenathi and his wife, Usikhumbulile, as well as other family members, were still sleeping.

The king allegedly ransacked the house, leaving Azenathi and Usikhumbulile injured and fleeing for their safety.

Dalindyebo, who was allegedly carrying an axe, a machete and a crowbar, was arrested later that morning and appeared in the Mthatha Magistrates’ Court, where he was released on a warning.

On the day of the incident, Azenathi was granted a protection order preventing Dalindyebo from setting his foot at Bumbane Great Place.

In his statement, Dalindyebo also said that after receiving the parole board’s assurance that his home, Bumbane Great Place, would be safe for him to move back into within seven days after his release, he had agreed to be taken to Nkululekweni by the prison officials as a temporary measure.



He said he was surprised that after seven days there was no feedback from the parole board – nor from the president’s office or the premier.

He said numerous attempts were made to contact them, but all failed.

“I decided go to my home on March 13. I was not expecting any welcome home visit from them, given their resistance to move out,” said Dalindyebo.

“So, I prepared all necessary tools [axe, machete and crowbar] that would help me get access to my house, right from the chain gate to my house,” he said.

He said his son and everyone started running away from him upon realising that he was making his way into the house.

The king said he was surprised to find that his bedroom was being used.

He said he removed all the items he had found in the house in order to make space for his own possessions – a move which resulted in his arrest.

“I am expected to appear again in court on June 1 for common assault. However, the court affirmed my rights to go back to my home at the Great Place.

“But soon after the court granted me access to my house, my son decided to make an urgent protection order against me and asked the magistrate to prevent me from accessing my house at Bumbane.

“I was served with papers on March 14 while I was preparing myself to go back home,” he said.

In his application for a protection order, Azenathi accuses his father of attempting to attack him with an axe.

The king has indicated that he plans to challenge the protection order.

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the department of correctional services, said this was a family matter and that the department should not get involved.

He said the parolee [Dalindyebo] had given the addresses of Nkululekweni and Bumbane Great Place as his homes.

“As correctional services, we do not get involved in family matters. All that we need is an address where the parolee will reside, and what we always state is that, should there be an arrangement that a parolee will relocate from one address to another, we just need to be informed,” he said.

Regarding last week’s incident, Nxumalo said that while Dalindyebo was released on a warning, the police were still conducting their own investigation into what had happened.

Dalindyebo alleged that his son was receiving state assistance to frustrate him, and was continuing to do enjoy the support of state resources.

“While the reason for my son’s acting [as king] was premised on the fact that I was incarcerated, upon my return he was still enjoying state protection and was given all the resources [he required] to continue acting, even when I am back.

“He continues to do so, despite assurances from the premier that he would hand over his resignation.

“As ordained king, my status as king is still intact. I am intending to take legal action to access my home and use my Great Place to perform my duties,” said Dalindyebo.

Ngonyama said the king had found it strange that after he had been given permission by the magistrates’ court to return home on March 13, his son had gone straight to another magistrate to apply for a protection order preventing his father from going home.

“Now we have a magistrate that affirms the king’s right to go to his place, which was discussed in court with all parties being there. Soon after that, the son goes behind the scenes to get a protection order.

“So, what we will be challenging is that you cannot try to counteract a court ruling via a protection order. It is a malicious thing to do,” he said.

Ngonyama said that Dalindyebo was supposed to be receiving his stipend by now, but it was still being given to Azenathi, including related resources. This, he said, was happening while Dalindyebo’s certificate of recognition was still intact.

He said that Azenathi’s supporters had already asked the premier to extend his period as acting king, even though Dalindyebo was out of prison and eligible to resume his duties.

Azenathi’s acting period ended on March 12, the day before Dalindyebo stormed the Great Place, he added.

Nkosi Minenkulu Joyi, Azenathi’s spokesperson, said he did not want to comment on the matter as attempts were under way to unite father and son.

“There is nothing that we can say at this stage until the king and his son meet first. We are hoping that the father and son will meet. There is nothing we can say to the media until that has happened. These people share blood. We are hoping that they will find each other and sort out their differences,” said Joyi.

Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, spokesperson for Mabuyane, agreed, saying: “The provincial government is working with the royal family on this matter. Given our current understanding of matters as they stand and what should happen, we will not comment publicly at this stage.

“We would rather conclude our engagements with the kingdom and the royal family than comment about this matter publicly.”