ANC calls for Malema to return

Ngwako Modjadji 29 minutes ago

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has, for the first time, revealed that the party wants EFF leader Julius Malema to return to the divided organisation.

“I love Julius. I am talking to him to return home,” Magashule said.

He said Malema must come back to the ANC with his supporters.

Magashule, who was flanked by national executive committee members Dakota Legoete and Obed Bapela, Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and provincial leaders such as Kenetswe Mosenogi, told ANC supporters while on the campaign trail in Ikageng township, in Tlokwe, North West today that he “loves” Malema.

This week, Malema said the EFF would consider coalition talks with the ANC after the May 8 general elections.

In 2012, Malema was expelled from his position as ANC Youth League president, as well as from the party, for allegedly sowing divisions and bringing the party into disrepute.

Magashule said black people were now smarter than white people. He said black pupils had proven former National Party leader Hendrik Verwoerd wrong by excelling in maths and science.

“Verwoerd is crazy wherever he is. If we teach our children correctly, everything will be fine.”

He said he wanted to see a lot of engineering and economics graduates.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Deaan Vivier

Magashule announced that he would be taking four students from Ikageng to Cuba to study nursing and teaching. He said he met the students, who completed matric a few years ago, while doing door-to-door campaigning today.

Along with the unemployed students, Magashule also met other residents who, he said, were hopeful about the future. However, the residents raised issues such as a lack of electricity, water and jobs.

Magashule pleaded with ANC supporters not to vote for other parties.

“The ANC has 25 years’ experience. If you elect other parties, it will take them five years to get experience. They will not know where to get money,” he told them.

Bapela urged ANC supporters to vote for a party that had done a lot for them.

At a meeting with the elderly, Suzan Rantekane told Magashule that the ANC should stop sending pensioners to Parliament and give young people a chance.

In response, Magashule said he would take the message to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Magashule said Ikageng residents told the party that they love the ANC, but that ANC leaders should stop coming to them only during election time.

