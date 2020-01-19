News24.com  |   OLX  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Superbalist  |   AutoTrader  |  
 
News

ANC’s Lebogang Maile to work on forcing Tshwane mayor and council speaker out

Juniour Khumalo and Queenin Masuabi 2020-01-19 07:47

Having so far failed in their joint effort with the EFF to dethrone the DA in Tshwane, the ANC is leaving it to Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile to flex his muscles and attempt to make inroads in the ANC’s quest to force through motions of no confidence against embattled mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council speaker Katlego Mathebe.

ANC chairperson and councillor Kgosi Maepa has accused the speaker of being partisan and of frustrating the efforts of the opposition parties at every turn.

“The speaker has no credibility right now. We need somebody independent to come and oversee the meeting, and that person, according to the law, is the municipal manager. She won’t be honest and fair because she is already biased as a DA member. She is conflicted and she is not following the Constitution. There are a lot of problems concerning her,” Maepa said.

Last week’s council sitting descended into chaos as the speaker refused to take instructions from the ANC and the EFF on how proceedings should play out, though the parties had forced through the special sitting.

Mathebe also refused to recuse herself and allow the motion against her and the mayor to go ahead without her presiding over the sitting.

Mathebe argued that it was her prerogative as the speaker of the House to set the agenda, citing section 29(1) of the Municipal Structures Act.

She then explained that, even though the ANC and the EFF requested the sitting, there was no rule that dictated that the speaker should take instructions from the councillors.

The first indication that the ANC would resort to flexing its provincial oversight muscle was when, during the sitting, the party called on the speaker to seek advice from officials from the MEC’s office who where present in council.

Maile has since instructed the officials who were in council to write to him about the outcome of the meeting with the speaker and DA councillors.

He also instructed Mathebe to write to him and explain in detail what led to the collapse in proceedings.

Although seemingly set on finding ways to place the metro under administration, the MEC seems limited by legislation, which only allows him to intervene when the municipality is failing in its mandate to deliver services or if it has had exorbitant financial setbacks.

The DA will hold its federal council meeting this week and it is expected that Mokgalapa will be expelled in accordance with the party’s federal legal committee’s findings after the investigations into his conduct following the leaking of an audio recording of him and his former roads and transport mayoral committee member Sheila Senkubuge allegedly having sex.

Mathebe is expected to be put forward as his replacement, which would be yet another snub of Tshwane chairperson and acting mayor Abel Tau, who was also overlooked when Solly Msimanga left the position ahead of last year’s elections.

City Press understands that Mathebe has been chosen so that the friction that has been caused by Mokgalapa’s derogatory utterances against her and other DA members in Tshwane can be smoothed over.

This will, however, further alienate the DA from the EFF as Mathebe believes that the DA can go it alone in Tshwane.

Get in touch 

City Press

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
Media Park, 69 Kingsway Road, Auckland Park
facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram
Rise above the clutter | Choose your news | City Press in your inbox
City Press is an agenda-setting South African news brand that publishes across platforms. Its flagship print edition is distributed on a Sunday.
Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What’s in City Press: Gwede invokes the Bible; SABC loses R1.5bn; Why Transnet does not have a CEO ANC grappling with worsening SOEs Six reasons you should not lend money to friends and family this year Ramaphosa is being made the scapegoat for a failing ANC NDR Martin Kingston quits SAA board
Headlines you won’t see in 2020 Editorial – 2020: It’s now or never The evolution of sex over the decade Forget Durban and Cape Town – head to Mpumalanga How to financially approach 2020

January 19 2020