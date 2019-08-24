News Businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu killed in car crash

Top businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu has died following a horrific car crash on Saturday morning.

City Press has learnt that Ndlovu died in hospital after a head-on collision while she was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg in the North West.

Although details of what happened were still sketchy at the time of writing, City Press understands that other occupants in her car also died on the scene.

Ndlovu launched Motheo Construction in 1999. The company acquired a grade 9 certificate level from the Construction Industry Development Board.

She was a former president of the Black Business Council for the Built Environment.

Attempts to contact her family for a comment were unsuccessful.

However, Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu confirmed they had heard of Ndlovu’s passing.

Zungu said they were deeply shocked and saddened by her tragic death.

“She was active and vibrate. It’s really a very tragic loss,” he said.

He described Ndlovu as a freedom fighter who had made huge contributions in the advancement of not only black business interests, but of South Africa’s business interests as a whole.

Ndlovu, Zungu said, also played an important role in the growth of the African Women Chartered Accountants. A medical doctor by profession, Ndlovu ventured into the construction industry and her company was well respected within the sector.



