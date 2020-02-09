News Classes to resume at four universities tomorrow after student protests

Following student disruptions at various tertiary institutions this week, classes are expected to resume at four universities tomorrow – if authorities have their way.

Despite the SA Union of Students (Saus) suspending its call for a total shutdown of universities last week, students continued protesting this week at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), University of Western Cape (UWC), Walter Sisulu University (WSU)– only at the Buffalo City campus in East London –and Unisa.

Students were demanding to be registered, despite owing fees, and wanted access to their academic records and additional accommodation.

Last week Saus called off protests, citing that there had been a deal brokered with Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande and Universities SA, an organisation representing 26 vice-chancellors.

Universities have been left on their own. Universities have not received money from the department or Nsfas and universities cannot allow free registration because that will affect their operations An official within Nzimande’s office

Saus president Meshack Mugabe said that Nzimande had agreed to implement resolutions made during the deal, which included allowing owing students to register and access their academic results.

However, City Press understands that at the centre of the debacle at UKZN was a failure by the government to channel funds to settle the debts of owing students so that they could register.

Apparently there was confusion about who was eligible to register without paying the fee, with those not funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) claiming eligibility.

An official within Nzimande’s office alleged that there was no plan to back up commitments that Nzimande made to Saus.

“Universities have been left on their own. Universities have not received money from the department or Nsfas and universities cannot allow free registration because that will affect their operations,” the official said.

A student representative council (SRC) member at one of the affected universities said Saus supported their students.

“Saus wants vice-chancellors of these universities to stop financial exclusion of students and provide adequate student accommodation.”

Mugabe confirmed on Friday that Saus supported the students.

He said Saus would send a delegation to the affected institutions tomorrow to ensure that resolutions agreed with Nzimande were implemented.

UKZN spokesperson Sejal Desai confirmed that the university’s vice-chancellor and principal, professor Nana Poku, had written to Nzimande this week requesting a meeting.

Desai, UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder and WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said lectures would resume tomorrow.

Abarder said: “Engagement between the university executive and the student leadership will continue. The objective of the engagement is to attend to issues of mutual interest.

Student wellbeing and their success are the key priorities of all stakeholders.”

Tukwayo said: “WSU has had disruption at the Buffalo City campus this week. Students are unhappy about the new online registration system and room allocation. Students have also raised issues relating to funding. Campus management teams are in constant discussions and we will keep the lines of communication open.”

There is no government promise beyond commitments to Nsfas beneficiaries. Historic debt outside of Nsfas students is a matter that has been handled by individual institutions. Nzimande’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi

Nzimande’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said the minister had not reneged on any commitments madeto the UKZN.

“I can confirm that UKZN has written to the minister requesting a meeting and that he will hold a meeting with the university’s management on Monday,” Mnisi said. He said Nsfas had made upfront payments to universities for the registration period.

“This can be confirmed with Nsfas directly.”

He said if any further information was needed, Nsfas could provide it.

“Nsfas is engaging with the universities and other institutions to resolve the agreed historic debt amounts that relate to the 2018 registered students, which formed part of the due diligence process that was finalised last year.

“There is a concrete plan with regards to this historical debt, which has been communicated to universities.”

He said Nzimande had not committed to resolve all student debt and the department’s actions were focused on undergraduate Nsfas beneficiaries “who do not have to pay registration fees and must be registered even if they have debts with institutions”.

“There is no government promise beyond commitments to Nsfas beneficiaries. Historic debt outside of Nsfas students is a matter that has been handled by individual institutions.

“As has been indicated in several public responses since the start of the registration period, and explained in the response to the Saus, the issues of student debt in the system, as well as limited funding available for students who do not qualify for Nsfas, are issues that cannot be solved overnight or by government alone.

“The minister has committed to further engagements on all these issues,” Mnisi said.

At the conclusion of the registration period, Nzimande and Nsfas would release a detailed reporton the funding commitments for this academic year,he said.

Neither Unisa nor Nsfas had responded to questions by the time of going to print.