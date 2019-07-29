News EFF threatens to name 40 more ANC MPs who wanted Zuma ousted

The EFF has threatened to stoke more trouble within the ANC by revealing the names of other ANC leaders like Derek Hanekom who were involved in meetings to remove former president Jacob Zuma from office.

EFF treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys told City Press: “We are in possession of the list of more names of ANC leaders who approached us for assistance to oust the former president.”

Speaking at a rally, which took place on Saturday at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga to celebrate the EFF’s sixth birthday, Mathys declined to say when her party would reveal the names of the alleged conspirators.

“You know politics is a game and we need to be strategic in the manner in which we release this information,” she said. “The party will caucus, and when we reach consensus we will reveal their names.”

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who met with Hanekom, also confirmed that there were many more ANC comrades who had wanted Zuma to be ousted from office.

“As the EFF president, Julius Malema, has already indicated, Hanekom met with us and gave us a list of ANC members who would be voting with us in a motion of no confidence against the former president,” said Gardee.

“After consulting with the rest of the party, our president will then indicate when and if he will be sharing the names of the other members.”

Hanekom’s confirmation that he met with the EFF has landed him in trouble within the ANC as his critics agitate for disciplinary action to be taken against him.

The former minister, who also heads the ANC’s disciplinary committee, has received flak from Zuma himself, as well as from ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. The latter called Hanekom a “charlatan wedge driver”, while Zuma labelled him “a known enemy agent”.

An EFF member privy to internal discussions on the matter told City Press that the announcement was imminent.

“It is not only Hanekom who met with the EFF,” said the source. “The ANC may be throwing him under the bus, but many members of the ruling party sought out the EFF for assistance at the time. There are close to 40 ANC members who are not only on the list that Hanekom handed to the EFF, but who, like him, physically approached the EFF and plotted ways to remove the former president.”

Mathys said that Malema was unlike his counterparts in other parties, in that “although he is criticised by some for his seemingly tough stance, he has played a crucial role in maintaining a united party”.



Addressing the packed KaNyamazane Stadium, the EFF leader was lauded by his party for sticking to his guns and “continuing to champion the struggle for economic emancipation for ordinary South Africans”.

“We are cruising nicely and we will be here for many years to come because we are fighting a pertinent battle – that of our black people,” said Malema.

He urged all “black South Africans” to rally behind Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she faces what he called a barrage of “criticism and attacks” from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gardee echoed Malema’s call, saying: “Should we then request that all the judges whose judgments have been taken under review also be removed from their position in the same way as there are calls for Mkhwebane to leave? No, we will not do such a thing.

“Our police and other chapter 9 institutions have been accused of corruption, but ... we still approach them and report our grievances to them. So, we will still stand behind the office of the Public Protector.”

