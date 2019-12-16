News EFF to establish its own radio station

The EFF has resolved to establish its own “WhatsApp radio station” to communicate directly with the country’s citizens and “cut out the middle man – the media” in relaying party information.

This was announced by EFF provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego who was tasked with chairing the media and battle of ideas commission during delegate engagements on Sunday night.

During a press briefing on Monday, Mashego said the radio station would help the party “address the country’s citizens directly”.

Mashego added that “certain delinquents” within the media space were hell-bent on distorting the party’s message.

“The technology is there and we discussed the possibilities and advantages of relaying our messages ourselves,” said Mashego.

EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated the same message throughout the course of the party’s 2nd National People’s Assembly which has been marred by fallouts between the EFF and certain media houses.

The EFF has resolved to establish its own “WhatsApp radio station” to communicate directly with the country’s citizens and “cut out the middle man – the media” in relaying party information.

Malema said it was time the party looked into establishing its own media platform that would allow them to communicate directly to the masses.

“The technologies are there and we must look into utilising them and communicating with our people,” said Malema.

The EFF came under fire after the party – according to the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) – denied accreditation to the media houses including Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane and City Press sister newspaper Rapport.

Read: Malema's war on the media escalates

The eNCA subsequently announced that it was withdrawing its coverage of the EFF conference in solidarity with other news organisations that were denied accreditation to cover the event.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson also announced that “in an act of solidarity with our colleagues at the Daily Maverick and elsewhere who have been banned from covering the EFF’s National People’s Assembly, News24 will make available all our copy from the conference and ask questions on their behalf”.

The EFF has since urged eNCA never to attend any of its future events as a result of their boycotting the conference.

Malema said the EFF was still ready to engage with Sanef to discuss the impasse between it and the affected media houses but stood firm in his stance that the party could withhold its right of association.

Mashego also indicated that although the EFF was willing to meet with Sanef, it was the editor’s forum that needed to approach the party.

Mashego says some ICASA regulations need to dealt away with to ensue better coverage by the public broadcaster #EFF2ndNPA pic.twitter.com/Jo23XzHcfn — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) December 16, 2019

While advocating for the party to start its own radio station Mashego also called on certain regulations by Icasa to be relaxed so as to strengthen the SABC.



She said, as the public broadcaster with the capacity to reach most of the country’s underprivileged, the SABC’s resuscitation was paramount to the EFF.

As a result, she called on the review of the monopoly of MultiChoice in the broadcast industry which she said was affecting both the revenue and quality of programming of the SABC.