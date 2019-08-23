News24.com  |   OLX  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Superbalist  |   AutoTrader  |  
 
Former North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson arrested for fraud

Setumo Stone 2019-08-23 14:54

The Hawks have arrested former North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson on charges of fraud, spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said on Friday.

City Press understands that Nelson was out on bail of R20 000 after appearing at the Mmabatho regional court in the provincial capital, Mafikeng. A short video circulation on social media showed Nelson behind the dock.

Rikhotso said Nelson, a close ally of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, was arrested “following investigations into allegations pertaining to an irregular appointment of a senior official in the Health Department during 2014”.

Last year in May, when Mahumapelo took a leave of absence as premier during the height of violent protests that eventually collapsed his administration, he had appointed Nelson as the acting premier.

This is developing story.

