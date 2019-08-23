News24.com  |   OLX  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Superbalist  |   AutoTrader  |  
 
News

Former Scorpions boss lands big job monitoring Russian telecoms firm

Staff Reporter 2019-08-23 15:49

The former Hawks head, Leonard McCarthy, has been selected for a top job monitoring a leading Russian telecoms company.

Leonard McCarthy, the former integrity vice president at the World Bank, has been selected as the monitor for Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) as part of the Russian telecoms company’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act settlement.

MTS, Russia’s leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider, paid $850 million (about R13 billion) and agreed to a three-year monitorship in March to settle charges brought by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission that it bribed officials in Uzbekistan in return for access to the country’s telecoms market.

MTS is the first Russia-based company to settle an Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case.

McCarthy was appointed to head up the Directorate of Special Operations (Scorpions) in April 2003.

The agency, which investigated and prosecuted organised crime and corruption, was officially disbanded in late January 2009.

In June 2008, McCarthy was appointed to the World Bank, where he investigated allegations of fraud and corruption in projects funded by the bank. He left the World Bank in 2017 to run his own compliance firm, LFMcCarthy Associates, in Washington DC.

While he led the World Bank’s anti-corruption enforcement arm as integrity vice-president between 2008 and 2017, McCarthy oversaw a monitorship programme there.

During his tenure as Scorpions head, he was accused of being involved in a “political conspiracy” against President Jacob Zuma due to the timing of corruption charges against the president.

His name is mentioned in the so-called spy tapes, which intercepted conversations between McCarthy and Advocate Bulelani Ngcuka, former head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Most ReadEditors Choice
‘The K-word is unconstitutional. Doesn’t matter who says it,’ rules judge 11th-hour demands: That’s why ANC pulled out of motion against Mashaba ‘They did nothing wrong’: Ramaphosa on CR17 payments to politicians Former North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson arrested for fraud Masina slams judiciary, officials who take Mkhwebane’s reports on review
Zuma is not concerned about facts as he constructs a convenient story Editorial: Zuma’s big ‘Stuff you!’ to SA Army only knows the boot, the barrel and the bullet Johnny Clegg, a brother with a big heart – Sipho Mchunu Dear Jacob Zuma, do you really love the ANC?

August 18 2019