News24.com  |   OLX  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Superbalist  |   AutoTrader  |  
 
News

‘How can a reshuffle destabilise anything?’: Ace on Cabinet shake-up

Setumo Stone 13 minutes ago

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says Cabinet ministers who are reshuffled “will have to move on”.

Speaking to City Press in a wide-ranging interview last Friday, Magashule refused to be drawn into speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa was planning a Cabinet shake-up.

However, he said, the ANC did not expect that if such changes happened then the party’s programmes, including the upcoming general elections next year, would be destabilised.

“How can a reshuffle destabilise anything? Even if there is a reshuffle it won’t destabilise anything. If you are a member of movement you will have to move on,” he said.

Magashule said the ANC had handled many reshuffles before and “those who left are still active members and the movement continues”.

City Press had learnt that by last Monday Ramaphosa had already made his intentions clear to the ANC top six in Luthuli House.

The Presidency said on Thursday that Ramaphosa would announce changes to the national executive at 3pm.

The Presidency said the expected changes had been occasioned by the death of Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa in September, and the more recent resignation of the Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba.

However, reports earlier in the week indicated that Ramaphosa may be looking at a radical shake-up of his executive, including the creation of a “super ministry” to enhance the coordination of economic policy implementation.

Talk of a looming reshuffle gained traction a fortnight ago when Ramaphosa and Magashule briefed the ANC caucus in Cape Town.

An ANC MP attending the brief said that in his political input Ramaphosa was firm that the party leaders should watch their conduct in public.

City Press heard that Ramaphosa also said that the ANC must appear responsible in the way it responded to allegations against its leaders.

“That was a loaded statement,” said the MP, adding that it could have been a hint from Ramaphosa that he was looking and chopping and changing Cabinet.

However, another MP said it was unlikely because “the political mood was not conducive”.

A government official working in the office of a minister also said it was expected that at least four ministers could be affected.

Setumo Stone
Political journalist
City Press
p:+27 11 713 9001
w:www.citypress.co.za  e: setumo.stone@citypress.co.za
      
 
Sign up for City Press' morning newsletter On a Point of Order here

Next on City Press

Eskom’s new strategy to be finalised in February

November 22, 2018
Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Most ReadEditors Choice
Zuma a no show at BLF event to thank him for ‘free education’ EU wants relaxation of BEE rules before investing in SA Malema: Fight against Gordhan will see casualties and maybe loss of life Today’s ANC cannot compare with old guard Pensioners demand 13th cheque
How to avoid the debt spiral Cadbury chocolates sold to public after best-before date Meet the 2018 Money Makeover candidates The making of TDK Macassette Meet SA’s newest poet laureate, but some say it was a woman’s turn

November 18 2018