News24.com  |   OLX  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Superbalist  |   AutoTrader  |  
 
News

Labour department warns company for employing ‘too many black women’

Suzanne Venter 2020-02-19 01:40

A family business in Kempton Park that manufactures luxury Belgian chocolate, has been scolded by the labour department because it employs too many black women and it was told to employ more black men.

Beyers Chocolates employs more than 400 people, three-quarters of whom are black women.

The company doesn’t only make only chocolate, it also packages and manufactures chocolate for airlines, hotels and large retail groups under different trademarks.

Many of the women work in the packaging department, where they do delicate work, such as wrapping chocolates and tying ribbons.

After a recent inspection by the labour department, the company was told it employed “too many” black women.

The department said the number should be reduced to reflect provincial demographics in Gauteng, where only 36.2% of residents are black women.

“If we don’t do it, the department is threatening to take us to the labour court,” said owner Kees Beyers last week.

The matter was brought to light for the first time by the DA’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen, after a visit to the factory.

Beyers, who was born in Belgium, started his chocolate business more than 30 years ago. He came to the country to visit his sister and decided to stay.

He said that although the department had not openly told him to get rid of some of his women employees, the implication was clear.

Some of the women have been employed by Beyers since it started.

Read: Women face massive barriers in business

“How are we supposed to do it differently? I refuse to dismiss any of my loyal employees.”

Lize Arnott, the company’s human resources manager, said Beyers Chocolates was required to submit documentation in 2018 to evaluate the company’s employment equity.

The department made scores of recommendations and, in November last year, arranged a conference to discuss the matter.

The company’s employment equity committee, comprising representatives from all levels, was present.

The department told the company that it had a problem with the overwhelmingly female workforce.

Arnott said he had invited the labour inspector, Thabo Masenya, to walk through the factory to get a better understanding of the nature of the work.

But, he said, Masenya became aggressive and “threatened us with the labour court. He said that we are seen as a non-transforming company, despite all the upliftment work that we do.”

Masenya was not happy that the company employed a black Zimbabwean engineer – a member of its senior management – when the representation of foreign citizens was meant to be 0%, according to provincial demographics.

The national spokesperson for the department, Teboho Thejane, did not respond to the alleged comment made by Masenya that “too many” black women were employed.

He said that Beyers Chocolates, “must appoint more of the black [women] employed at ground level into management positions”.

It should also put a training programme in place to address employment equity issues. He said it was problematic that the management consisted entirely of white people.

Arnott said Thejane’s claim that they did not have training programmes was simply not true.

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Crashed plane was supposed to be replaced in 2018. Did aviation authority drop the ball? Labour department warns company for employing ‘too many black women’ At his Wits end: Habib resigns, will head to London How a Durban woman ended up serving 7 years in a Turkish prison for dagga ANC councillors gang up with DA and EFF to topple mayors and speakers
Where are the 2019 #MoneyMakeover candidates? Headlines you won’t see in 2020 Editorial – 2020: It’s now or never The evolution of sex over the decade Forget Durban and Cape Town – head to Mpumalanga

February 16 2020