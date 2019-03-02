News Lukau’s allies turn against him

Angry former members of the Alleluia Ministries International church are determined to expose controversial pastor Alph Lukau, whose fake resurrection of a congregant went viral this week.

“Enough is enough. I have been quiet for seven years and it’s about time the truth comes out,” one former church leader told City Press.

Three other former church members, who now fear for their safety, also claimed this week that they were involved in staging “miracles”, and that Lukau told them to film stories for the church’s TV station in a way that would make them seem incredible.

After controversial fellow pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng – who claims he took selfies of himself in heaven – laid a fraud charge against Alleluia Ministries International church leaders this week. City Press has reliably learnt that police are also investigating allegations of sexual assault against Lukau.

One police officer at a station in northern Johannesburg confirmed to City Press that Lukau was a possible suspect in the investigation, but the officer could not provide further details.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that cases of fraud had been opened against Lukau this week at three different stations: Bramley, Jeppe and Sandton.

However, he would not be drawn on the sexual assault complaints Lukau was allegedly being investigated for, saying: “I cannot confirm or deny that.”

Approached for comment yesterday, Lukau denied all allegations against him.

“My heart is bleeding right now. I am shocked and sad. And I am very disappointed. This is ridiculous,” he said.

“I am happily married. I have been married for 17 years. I am not aware of these allegations or any investigation against me. Honestly, everyone is trying to ruin my image.”

His lawyer, Sean Deans, said they were not aware of any sexual harassment claims against Lekau or any pending charges.

Church secrets

Former Alleluia Ministries International members told City Press this week that the church operated more like a cult.

A former church leader who had been with the church for seven years said he left after he was exposed to “ungodly” and “fraudulent” behaviour.

“They know where I stay. I am scared for my family and my life. Lukau and his people are very powerful and dangerous,” he claimed.

“I remember as leaders we were forced to buy a white face cloth from the church, for protection. It cost R3 000,” he said.

“Everyone is scared of Lukau. They will do as he pleases – no questions asked.

“Once you are serving in that church you enter into a covenant. You are not allowed to leave because of the covenant you got yourself into. You cannot break the covenant,” he said.

The covenant, he said, involves a commitment to secrecy, and an undertaking to not reveal details about what happens at the church.

He said although it was not easy to leave the church, he did so for the sake of his sanity.

“Lukau is very controlling. He is very hands-on in church – he wants to be pastor, accountant and God at the same time. The leaders are scared of him. They worship him.”

Another source said Lukau was surrounded by armed bodyguards even during church services.

“What do you do with guns in the house of the Lord?” he asked.

The former church leader, and another former congregant who used to work at the church’s Adonai TV station, said the church leaders kept a list of single women and men who were members.

“Many got their lifetime partners from that list and most single South African women were paired with Congolese men so as to give them South African citizenship,” the man claimed.

How the church staged ‘miracles’

The former leader also spoke about how church members were allegedly hoodwinked.

“We would all hire these luxurious cars such as Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Porsches.

“One leader would lie and say they bought a car as a surprise gift for their pastor. It was kept hush-hush; only the leaders of the church would know about this,” he said.

The TV crew member alleged that Lukau would ask them to “stage ‘miracles’ that never happened and make them appear believable”.

“At Adonai TV, he would make requests that we should film stories in a way that would make them seem incredible. He said some people would only believe in God if their eyes saw things that were extraordinary,” she said.

Not new to controversy

In 2016, Lukau caused a storm after promising single women a “marriage miracle”. He said all he needed to do was to “anoint” their ring fingers and Mr Right would appear within 90 days.

Those who believed in his marriage “miracle” travelled from around the world to Gallagher Estate in Midrand. Each attendee forked out at least R450 for a ticket, with VIP tickets going for R5 000.

His former members said that Lukau came to Johannesburg from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2007. Soon after that, he began working for an investment company where he ultimately became an executive.

One insider who knew him from his time at the company said: “Even back then, Alph could be heard speaking about mansions and fast cars that he aspired to have. He made sure to dress in fake designer wear, while working himself up to the point where he could afford to buy the real deal.”

Lukau began running his ministry from the investment company’s premises in Sandton, but the relationship became strained and he left. “There were many incidents where meetings would clash, leaving both the business employees and ministry volunteers at loggerheads,” said a former colleague.

Lukau said he was blindsided by the allegations, and refuted “each and every one of the questions” City Press sent him, including that of faking miracles.

He said an outside TV company was contracted to film his services, and there was no faking of miracles.

“I don’t know why anyone would go to this extent to destroy me. You can ask my church members, they will be shocked about this. This is rubbish. As a church we don’t own guns,” he said.

