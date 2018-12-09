News Luthuli House stops North West fightback

Luthuli House has stepped in to avoid an impasse in North West after the seven mayors – ordered by the provincial task team to resign – pushed back.

North West task team members were called to Luthuli House this week to explain the decision to axe the mayors in the local municipalities of Madibeng, Moretele, Mahikeng, Maquassi Hills, Mamusa and Kagisano Molopo, as well as the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipality.

Premier Job Mokgoro confirmed the provincial cabinet reshuffle, which led to four MECs being axed on Thursday.

Although Mokgoro’s move has sparked rumblings that it was biased and could divide the ailing structures in the province further, City Press learnt that the removal of the mayors was one issue about which the provincial task team was completely united.

Earlier in the week those sympathetic to the mayors had toyed with the idea of going to court to block the decision but the Luthuli House intervention ultimately became the preferred option.

However, task team insiders said the embattled officials were unlikely to find joy because the ANC headquarters had welcomed the decision.

It is expected that the “blessings” from that ANC top brass would calm the waters so that the task team could get back to the important work of planning for next year’s general election.