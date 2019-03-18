News US affirms SA ties despite butting heads over Venezuela

Top Trump official says the two nations can resolve differences over China, Venezuela and Zimbabwe

The US government has no problem with China investing in Africa, according to US deputy secretary of state John Sullivan.

Sullivan is currently visiting South Africa. The trip, he said, is all about affirming the strong ties between the two countries.

While here, he has met with officials from the department of international relations and cooperation, the department of trade and industry, and several nongovernmental organisations.

The two countries recently butted heads over the situation in Venezuela – a country beset by economic woes and a political power struggle – after the US expressed its disappointment with South Africa’s continued support for President Nicolás Maduro over self-styled president Juan Guaidó.

Earlier in the week, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, Tibor Nagy Jr, said it was very disappointing that South Africa was one of three countries that voted against a US resolution on Venezuela at the UN.

It was the only African country to do so.

However, during a meeting with journalists in Johannesburg last week, Sullivan said the US-South Africa relationship was so strong that it could overcome any differences, including those over Venezuela.

Responding to a question about China’s investment in Africa, Sullivan said: “The US is not opposed to Chinese investment in the continent. We welcome all investment that will help with economic development here in South Africa and on the continent.

“What we are concerned about is investment particularly in countries that, unlike South Africa, do not have developed financial systems and resources: the so-called debt trap diplomacy.

“Through nontransparent loans, countries go deeply into debt, and then after they are unable to repay the loans, the Chinese take advantage of clauses in the agreement to exercise control over assets towards settling the debt.”

Sullivan added that the US had spent billions on the health of Africans through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, which supports countries hardest hit by HIV/Aids by funding antiretroviral treatment.

“No other country has given so much to South Africa and the continent with no strings attached. We do not expect anything in return.”

Commenting on the country’s process of drafting legislation on land expropriation without compensation, Sullivan said it was important that the process be conducted in a transparent manner.

“My message in addressing this complex issue is that it be done in a transparent way, so that the agricultural sector here and the economy are not adversely affected in a way that reduces investment confidence. My plea is for transparency in how this is handled. Other than that, I have been listening to experts on the ground.”

CHOICE OF AMBASSADOR

He defended US President Donald Trump’s choice of South Africa’s ambassador designate, Lana Marks – a South Africa-born handbag designer who lives in Florida in the US – despite her lacking diplomatic experience.

“Ultimately, an ambassador is the president’s choice,” he said.

Sullivan added that Marks had vast experience in business and communication, had ancestral links in South Africa and, more importantly, had a relationship with the US president.

“It is not unusual – unlike a chargé d’affaires, who is a career diplomat – not to have diplomatic experience. What is relevant is that the ambassador, who is representing the president, has a relationship with the president so that she implements his policies.”

Sullivan downplayed the significance of US sanctions against Zimbabwe, saying they were only targeting individuals and not the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently called for the end of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

“I explained to South Africa’s international relations officials that the nature of the sanctions currently in effect against Zimbabwe is not the same as we have, for example, against Iran or Russia. We impose sanctions on individuals where there is sufficient evidence that these people have engaged in corruption and human rights violations.”

Sullivan said the US was enthused by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new government and the promises it had made, but wanted to see more action taken to implement those promises.

“We think the recent incidents of violence have been a setback,” he said.

