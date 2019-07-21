News What’s in City Press: Cyril’s R440m presidential price tag; Floyd and the Stellies mafia; toilets of shame

Cyril has his back against the wall: Detractors within the ANC will not support action against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane while opposition parties want Parliament to discipline President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s R440m presidential price tag: The Public Protector says there is merit to allegations that Ramaphosa might have used a series of trust and complex financial transactions of more than R440 million

SA stars go big with Bey: Megastar Beyoncé delivered on her promise to find the best talent in Africa on the Lion King-inspired album.

Floyd and the Stellies mafia: A new book alleges that Floyd Shivambu has close ties to Johan Rupert, and that the two worked together in politics, public image management and a personal project.

Popular actor files for divorce: A prominent TV star filed for divorce at the Johannesburg High Court from his wife of almost four years.

Speaker failed to protect PP: Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise of violating the Constitution by failing to protect her from an onslaught of attacks from MPs

Ostracised Zuma had to lash out: Former president Jacob Zuma resorted to disclosing to all and sundry that some members within his own party “are spies” because he was forced into a corner and left with no option.

Batchelor’s violent past: The life of the former PSL striker appeared to have descended into violence before his death this week.

Army only knows the boot, the barrel and the bullet: Following a week of waiting for the army to arrive in troubled precincts on the volatile Cape Flats, residents breathed a sigh of relief as troops rolled in.

Mister Austerity: The Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul, who is garnering attention for cost-cutting, says it’s time leaders became social activists.

Toilets of shame: They were promised RDP houses with showers and toilets, but instead, the Ekurhuleni Metro built toilets and shower units with solar geysers on top.

The serial killer nobody suspected: Self-confessed serial killer Thabiso Mndawe, who appeared in the Masoyi Magistrate’s Court on five counts of murder, was a laconic, antisocial man with no known friends in the village.

Weed will save us: Invested parties are exploring target-specific use of cannabis to treat illness, clean the environment and bridge the medicines gap.