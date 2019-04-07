News What’s in City Press today: Cele and police chief in all-out war, R50k for Mabe accuser, Ramaphosa to testify

Cele guns for police chief

Drama over a learner’s licence is sparking an all-out war between Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Ramaphosa may testify at state capture commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa will “probably” take the stand when the ANC finally gets its chance to make submissions before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. This is projected to happen sometime next year, towards the end of the hearings.

R50 000 for Mabe’s accuser

Pule Mabe’s sexual harassment accuser is set to get R50 000 in back pay after the ANC settled with her before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

ANC political school finally on track

Battered and bruised from constant negative publicity over the conduct of poorly trained leaders and activists, the ANC is making a concerted effort at restoring its tarnished image by finally setting in motion its long-planned renewal project: the establishment of a political school.

‘We will fight for this land’

Tension is rising among the Xolobeni community in the wake of a protracted legal wrangle over a proposed mining bid as support for those opposed to the project grows

The people are angry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned members of the ANC national executive committee to be cautious when addressing issues about candidates on the party’s election list because voters “were angry”.

‘God’s publicity stunt’ brought us back together

The tumultuous seven-month, on-off relationship between Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don is on fire again.

In an interview with City Press this week the two lovebirds described their chemistry as a calling – and revealed that they were in love again and have even tied the knot.