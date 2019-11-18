News24.com  |   OLX  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Superbalist  |   AutoTrader  |  
 
News

Zuma can’t pay school fees

Jeanne-Marié Versluis 2019-11-18 00:45

The liquidators of VBS Bank, which hope to recover R7.3 million from Jacob Zuma, appear to have a long road ahead of them – the former president seemingly can’t even pay school fees for one of his children.

City Press’ sister publication, Rapport, can today reveal that a high school near Durban has obtained a default judgment against Zuma and his fourth wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli (45), over unpaid school fees for their daughter in the amount of R12 517.

Reona Ramnarain, of Bentley Attorneys, confirmed last week that the account remained unpaid, despite the judgment against the Zumas being granted.

The name of the high school is known to Rapport, but is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor child.

The school obtained the judgment after Zuma failed to file a notice of intention to defend the claim.

The Zumas are now also liable for legal costs in the amount of R1 412.

According to court papers, the debt was incurred last year.

Zuma has three children with MaNtuli, as she is widely known. She and the children were ordered to leave the Nkandla homestead in January 2015 after it was alleged that she had tried to poison Zuma.

The National Prosecuting Authority recently announced there was no evidence to support these allegations and that it would not prosecute Ma Ntuli.

Get in touch 

City Press

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
Media Park, 69 Kingsway Road, Auckland Park
facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram
Rise above the clutter | Choose your news | City Press in your inbox
City Press is an agenda-setting South African news brand that publishes across platforms. Its flagship print edition is distributed on a Sunday.

Read more on:

jacob zuma
school fees

Next on City Press

EFF councillor: ‘EFF a carbon copy of ANC’

November 18, 2019
Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What’s in City Press: SA’s weapons tech stolen; deputy minister’s fatal attraction; Zuma can’t pay school fees Deputy finance minister’s messy love affair lands on president’s desk Zuma can’t pay school fees ‘I cannot work for an evil and heartless person’ – Enhle Mbali’s domestic worker NPA decides not to prosecute Malema – for now
How coach Ntseki wants Bafana to play Gary Player raises the bar yet again Unruly or unyielding? Understanding Pitso Lala ngoxolo, Mphephethwa Side Entry: Boks’ third World Cup title is SA’s most significant

November 17 2019