Who’s on his way out ... Who’s on his way in? What’s in City Press today

The plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa. Watergate. And what is happening with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene?

The Cyril 'plot' is a melting pot

Cyril Ramaphosa reimposes his authority on the national executive committee. Former President Jacob Zuma is set to be summoned before the ANC top six to explain the mysterious meeting with high profile ANC leaders recently in KwaZulu-Natal, which has sparked allegations of a hidden plot to oust Ramaphosa

Nene's seat seems to be breaking

Is Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on his way out? His explosive testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture exposed his dalliances with the Gupta family, contradicting his previous statements about the extent of his contact with the notorious family.

A senior government official said yesterday that Nene was expected to resign of his own accord.

Watergate - How broke is the water department?

Nomvula Mokonyane left the water sector in chaos. A legal opinion sought by new minister Gugile Nkwinti reveals that numerous water boards are illegal. Plus, there is chaos involving tenders worth more than R5 billion. These are massive water boards responsible for the provision of water to half of South Africa.

Gama fights back with legal threats

Beleaguered Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama has sent an explosive letter to the board of Transnet regarding his pending firing.

Gama has threatened to go to court urgently if the state freight-rail company does not withdraw its letter purporting to fire him.

In his responding letter to the company, seen by City Press, Gama told the board that he would ask the court to order that each of the Transnet board members personally pay for legal costs for prolonging the matter.

Generations: What’s its legacy as star leaves

Thuso Mbedu, who recently bagged her second international Emmy nomination, is leaving Generations: The Legacy.

Insiders say when she joined the soapie early this year, producers of the show were hoping she would increase the numbers. Unfortunately she didn’t.

We look at the TV ratings, is Generation still the most watched soapie in Mzansi?

The land indaba - how to redistribute it equitably

From political parties to scientists to researchers. The most important things to come out of this week’s Land Indaba, hosted by City Press and Rapport

Winnie bombshell - the dark side

The latest book on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, fondly remembered as the Mother of the Nation, goes deeper and deeper into her dark side

Jobs Summit - what the theory says

The government is looking to subsidise certain industries in order to create jobs, according to Ramaphosa’s 84-page framework agreement, which was unveiled at the Jobs Summit this week. We sift through the framework to bring you the most significant proposals.

KPMG crisis - the path to redemption ... maybe

Whoever emerges as the new leader of the global auditing firms’s South African division will take up the challenge of running a firm in need of decisive leadership during a time of crisis for the profession at large. It’s not a pretty picture.